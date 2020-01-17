Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Blackstone Group LP Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NYSE:BX opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

