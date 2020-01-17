Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Visa in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.43. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $201.50. The company has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.