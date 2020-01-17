Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

WRE stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

