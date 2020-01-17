Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Plains GP in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. 31,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains GP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 123.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,578 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 4.9% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,229,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,580,000 after acquiring an additional 243,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,856,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

