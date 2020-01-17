Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verint Systems Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,524. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

