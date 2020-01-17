Qbao Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,264.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $341,684.00 and $2,264.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest, Allcoin and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

