Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. 881,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,716. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

