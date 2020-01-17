Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.52, 361,024 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,211,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International started coverage on Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective for the company. Nomura dropped their target price on Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QD. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Qudian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

