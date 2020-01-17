Quilter (LON:QLT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quilter has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 155.60 ($2.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.58. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 117.52 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 167.55 ($2.20). The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

