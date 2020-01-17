Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $226.76

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.76 and traded as low as $219.00. Quixant shares last traded at $224.00, with a volume of 12,174 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QXT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Quixant to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Quixant from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.52. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

In other Quixant news, insider Nicholas Jarmany purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £48,260 ($63,483.29).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

