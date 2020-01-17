Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Quiz (LON:QUIZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QUIZ. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Quiz in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Quiz in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Quiz alerts:

Shares of LON:QUIZ opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Quiz has a 1-year low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.49).

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.