Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Qumu has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 68.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares in the company, valued at $612,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

