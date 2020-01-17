Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €560.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €560.00 ($651.16) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RAA. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €724.00 ($841.86) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €637.89 ($741.73).

FRA:RAA opened at €717.00 ($833.72) on Friday. Rational has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is €711.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €655.97.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Analyst Recommendations for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit