Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €560.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €560.00 ($651.16) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RAA. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €724.00 ($841.86) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €637.89 ($741.73).

FRA:RAA opened at €717.00 ($833.72) on Friday. Rational has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is €711.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €655.97.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

