Raymond James Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $114.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. 788,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $109.37.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,087,000 after acquiring an additional 190,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after buying an additional 78,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 444.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after buying an additional 480,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.