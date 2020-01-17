Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post $190.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $166.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $722.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $727.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $761.05 million, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $772.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 57.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,041,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.