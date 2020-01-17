RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

RP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of RealPage stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. 9,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $6,849,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,357,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,234,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in RealPage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RealPage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RealPage by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in RealPage by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

