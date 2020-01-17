Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Establishment Labs (ESTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ: ESTA):

1/16/2020 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/10/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/27/2019 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ESTA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.44. 5,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $577.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.57. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

