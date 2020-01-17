Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 121.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $598.29 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

