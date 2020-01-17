Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.61 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.