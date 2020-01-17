Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VEA opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

