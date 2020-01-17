Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $972,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,601,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,139,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $332.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.99. The company has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.88.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.