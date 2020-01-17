Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 78,838 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Expedia Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 120,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Expedia Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after purchasing an additional 385,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $111.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

