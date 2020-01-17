Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 613.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 114,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

