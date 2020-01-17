Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,625 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

