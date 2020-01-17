Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Position Decreased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

RGA stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.56. 9,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,700. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

