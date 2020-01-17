Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

RSG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,723. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

