Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of PE stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

