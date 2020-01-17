Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tronox Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tronox in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

