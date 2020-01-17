Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $5.30. Reshape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Reshape Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,571 shares of company stock worth $90,490.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reshape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.