Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.50). Retrophin reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 188,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.86. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $132,280 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retrophin by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 717,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Retrophin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Retrophin by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Retrophin by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

