Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.50). Retrophin reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 188,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.86. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $132,280 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retrophin by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 717,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Retrophin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Retrophin by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Retrophin by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit