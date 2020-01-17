Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an equal rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

REVG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 16,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,139. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $673.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 582,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

