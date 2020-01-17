Reviewing NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NI and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.91%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than NI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NI and Kingstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $212.37 million 1.67 $31.08 million N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 0.76 $3.09 million $0.47 16.98

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Volatility and Risk

NI has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 9.42% 7.98% 4.61% Kingstone Companies -6.03% -10.93% -3.35%

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

