Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital downgraded Rightmove to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rightmove to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 522 ($6.87) to GBX 653 ($8.59) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 504.33 ($6.63).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 659.20 ($8.67) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 636.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 572.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.