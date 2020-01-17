Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,850 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,850 ($63.80) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,366.71 ($57.44).

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 131 ($1.72) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,657.50 ($61.27). The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,411.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,333.63.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.71), for a total transaction of £280.49 ($368.97).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

