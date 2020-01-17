Rise (RISE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $390.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. Rise has a total market capitalization of $229,052.00 and $390.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000726 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,683,608 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

