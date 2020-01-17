ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 0.5%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.55, 1,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.