ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.55, 1,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit