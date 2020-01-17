Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $760,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,698,000 after purchasing an additional 270,185 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,604. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.