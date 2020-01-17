Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 1,144,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Pentair by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 35,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

