Rotharium Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00012098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a market cap of $3.58 million and $104,661.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.03358082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00198606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.