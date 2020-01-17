Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) Trading Down 0.2%

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, approximately 159 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

