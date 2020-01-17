Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €105.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.07 ($100.08).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

SU opened at €94.14 ($109.47) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.23. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.