Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,175,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.