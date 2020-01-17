RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.53, approximately 8,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 41,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

