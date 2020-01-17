RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $481,871.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $481,871.00 and approximately $151,044.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8,761.30 or 0.98506905 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

