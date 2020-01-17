Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

