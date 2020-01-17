Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.
OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.
About Rwe Ag Sp
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
