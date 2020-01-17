RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.56. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of RYB Education worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

