Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $633,399.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,800,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Istar Inc. bought 15,452 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $535,720.84.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 22,400 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $770,784.00.

SAFE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 245,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 918.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,352.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

