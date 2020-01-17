SafeInsure 1-Day Volume Reaches $268,976.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a market cap of $351,718.00 and approximately $268,976.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001058 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,243,102 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

