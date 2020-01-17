Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Sell Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $63.32.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.