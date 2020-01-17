SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SAP by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,146,000 after buying an additional 1,066,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 871,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,161,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,916,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,800,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.73.

Shares of SAP traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $100.97 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.